Will Fox be opening up more X-Files? According to Fox Television Group chairman and CEO Gary Newman at TCA today, it’s still TBD.

“You could’ve asked Chris (Carter), David (Duchovny) and Gillian (Anderson) at various times since the show originally premiered whether they would do more. Some days you’d get a ‘yes’, some days you’d get a ‘no.’ I would not exclude the possibility that there would be more. But not only is there no plan, there hasn’t been a single conversation. It’s too early to even speculate,” he said today.

The second limited installment of The X-Files revival premiered last night on Fox and drew a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.2 million total viewers. That was sharply down from every telecast from the first new season last winter, which was jump-started with an NFL-following premiere. The X-Files was one of Fox’s biggest DVR performers last season, so delayed viewing could tell a better picture down the road.

Last May, Fox hit the pause button on another iteration of Prison Break as a limited series, but today Fox president of entertainment Michael Thorn said another version of the Dominic Purcell-Wentworth Miller-led series was in development.