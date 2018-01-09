USA Network has greenlit a new unscripted series Miz & Mrs. (WT), which will follow the life of WWE superstars — and real-life married couple — the Miz and Maryse.

The six-episode, half-hour series will feature the titular duo who are both known for being larger than life both in and out of the ring, as they start a family.

“As the exclusive television home for WWE®s flagship programming, USA Network is excited to give this passionate fanbase even more of two of WWE’s most colorful Superstars, The Miz and Maryse,” said Heather Olander, SVP of Alternative Development and Production. “ Miz & Mrs. (WT) is an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse at this iconic couple as they face one of their most exciting challenges yet – becoming parents.”

“Miz & Mrs. (WT) will undoubtedly be the most must-see show on television,” said WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse. “We can’t wait to share this next chapter of our lives with our fans as we get ready to welcome our daughter into this world.”

WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions will produce the series and it is expected to air in 2018. It will be added to USA’s WWE programming, which includes Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live.