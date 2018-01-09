WWE Monday Night Raw came to TCA to talk about its 25th anniversary, in the course of which it aired a sizzle reel that was noticeably Donald Trump-free.

Among President Trump’s many attacks on the media, in July he tweeted a roughly edited video of himself tackling and beating a figure with the CNN logo over its face in his latest attack against the mainstream news media. It was a doctored clip from 2007 in which Trump “body -slammed” World Wresting Entertainment owner Vince McMahon, NBC News noted at the time.

The panel got asked why no Trump in the reel.

“WWE executive Vice President Paul “Triple H” Levesque shot back that the President of the United States is one of a lot of “celebrities” who did not make the clip, also naming former President Barack Obama and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“To pick one is trying to get to a destination you’re trying to get to,” he scoffed.

“WWE is non partisan,” jumped in McMahon’s daughter Stephanie McMahon, who is WWE’s Chief Brand Officer. “We are the greatest combination of every culture, gender, socio economic background” etc. she boasted.

The reporter noted Stephanie McMahon also is the daughter of former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon, who Trump named to head his Small Business Administration when he was elected POTUS.

“Does that make you think you should not put him in your reel?” the reporter asked.

“We made a strategic decision to not put forth any type of partisan politics at all,” she said, calling it a “decision we made in our programming, not just in our sizzle.”