The WGA West has issued a Statement of Principles on Sexual Harassment that will “form the basis of our policies and actions going forward.” In an email to its members today, the guild said the principles will serve “as our starting point toward meaningful change in our industry’s treatment of sexual harassment and discrimination.”

The guild noted, however, that it “is a union, not judge or jury, and cases of harassment and discrimination should be adjudicated in a court of law or through legal policies of employment.” That means that it won’t be expelling members – as the DGA did with Harvey Weinstein – who have been accused of sexual harassment or assault. Nor will it expel members even after they’ve been convicted of sex crimes.

“WGAW membership standards are defined by our constitution, labor law, and requisite employment by signatory employers,” the guild said. “A writer achieves or retains membership despite any personal criminal history.”

In November, the guild said that it was developing a “mission statement” and initiatives to address sexual harassment in the industry.

“The WGA West believes the current social outcry against sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace is not just warranted, it is long overdue,” the statement continued (read it in full below). “Sexual harassment is a form of employment discrimination, which is illegal under federal and state law. It is the legal and moral responsibility of our employers to adhere to both the letter and the spirit of these laws. Unfortunately, their policies have historically failed to do so. Since it is the right and obligation of the WGAW to support the enforcement of anti-discrimination laws, we must take action on behalf of our members to address these issues. To that end, the WGAW supports the creation of a meaningful industrywide policy agenda that is fair, legal, and effective.”

Several Hollywood guilds are quietly working behind the scenes to address the industry’s sexual abuse and harassment epidemic, both via the Anita Hill-led Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace and by working independently on the issues.

On Saturday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences approved the next phase in its Standards of Conduct initiative. Academy CEO Dawn Hudson forwarded instructions on how individuals may report claims of workplace misconduct in violation of AMPAS standards. “The Academy’s goal is not to be an investigative body, but rather ensure that when a grievance is made, it will go through a fair and methodical process,” she wrote in an email to members.

The Academy also expelled Weinstein after bombshell exposés detailing decades of alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault claims. The reports set off a wave of women coming forward with similar stories in the entertainment and other industries in what has become a watershed moment in Hollywood and beyond.

Here’s the full WGA West email to members sent today: