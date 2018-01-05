Lionsgate’s family pic, Wonder, has crossed $200M globally. After debuting domestically in November with a strong $27M against Justice League, and rising to $124.3M at home so far, it has $78.2M at the international box office for a total $202.5M worldwide. Overseas, it’s currently playing in 65 markets with majors to come including Germany and China. Returns are very strong out of Latin America.

Based on the R.J. Palacio novel, the film is directed by Stephen Chbosky. When touting the movie this summer in the U.S. and at CineEurope, Lionsgate said Wonder was the highest-tested title in the studio’s history. It was made for a low $20M pricetag by Lionsgate, Participant Media, Walden Media and TIK Films in China.

The story of 10-year-old Auggie (Jacob Tremblay) has a strong message about doing the right thing. Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson play his loving parents as Auggie enters a new school where he faces bullying but also finds a friend who goes against the tide. Izabela Vidovic and Mandy Patinkin also star.

Wonder began a staggered overseas rollout in November, also at the same time as Justice League was bowing, and will continue adding markets through this month.

The best offshore play to date is Brazil where family fare excels. It grossed $16.6M there through the weekend, retaking the No. 1 spot in its 4th session, growing 29% over the previous frame. Latin America as a region has grossed $33M and is on its way to $40M.

Italy has also embraced the pic with massive growth from its first-to-second weekend for $6.2M and counting. In Australia, the 2nd best overseas hub, the score is $8.3M; Mexico has grossed $6M so far and the UK is at $5.8M.

Mandeville Films’ Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are producers (they had a little movie in 2017 called Beauty And The Beast). The film was co-financed by Participant.