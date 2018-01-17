Wolf Hall and The State creator Peter Kosminsky has reteamed with Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment for The Undeclared War (wt), a cyber warfare drama for UK’s Channel 4.

The project is in development with the British broadcaster and will be Kosminsky’s first returning drama – his previous series have all been limited miniseries.

The Undeclared War is being set up as a 10-part series with Kosminsky writing and directing the first three episodes and the final one. The drama will focus on the undeclared confrontation between the key state players in a present-day Cold War.

It is being developed by Channel 4’s head of drama Beth Willis and will be exec produced by Kosminsky, Callender and Sophie Gardiner, Executive Creative Director of Playground. It reunited the British writer -director with Callender’s firm, which co-produced BBC period drama Wolf Hall starring Damian Lewis. Kosminsky’s most recent television project, Islamic terror thriller The State, was produced by Archery Pictures for Channel 4 and National Geographic.

Kosminsky has directed two feature films: Ralph Fiennes’ Wuthering Heights for Paramount Pictures and the Michelle Pfeiffer-fronted White Oleander for Warner Bros. Playground Entertainment recently produced Little Women for the BBC and is working with Anthony Hopkins on BBC and Amazon’s remake of King Lear.