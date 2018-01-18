Some familiar faces are returning to Will & Grace. Alec Baldwin, Blythe Danner and Sara Rue will reprise their roles on the current season.

Baldwin will return as Malcolm Widmark, Danner as Marilyn Truman (Will’s mom) and Rue as Joyce (Grace’s sister). Mary McCormack and Robert Klein will also guest star. No episode dates have been announced.

They join other returning guests Harry Connick Jr., Minnie Driver, Leslie Jordan and Molly Shannon, Bobby Cannavale and Jennifer Lopez.

Will & Grace reunites original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. Shepherding the new episodes are Will & Grace creators/executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan as well as director/executive producer James Burrows.

The show was resurrected for NBC on September 28 and became the network’s most-watched comedy in 12 years. For its premiere, the series registered 5.0 in the 18-49 demo and 15.8 million viewers (L+7).

Originally debuting in 1998, Will & Grace has been nominated for 83 Emmy Awards, winning 16 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series.