It’s been a good week for Saturday Night Live promos. Just two days after Leslie Jones did a fine cowbell tribute to this weekend’s guest host, Will Ferrell himself takes the Studio 8H stage to give a nostalgic — and 360-degree — tour of the studio.

The interactive promo — be sure to click and drag to follow along — begins with Ferrell arriving on stage, pointing to where he auditioned for his 1995-2002 stint on the NBC comedy and then moving to the spot where he saw musical guests like U2, Foo Fighters and Tupac Shakur (“So bummed I never said hi to Tupac”).

Ferrell also shows where he first saw his future wife in the audience, and the spot where his old castmate Molly Shannon unveiled her Mary Katherine Gallagher character.

Saturday will mark Ferrell’s fourth turn as SNL guest host, this time around with musical guest Chris Stapleton. The episode airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 PT (replaying at 11:30 on the West Coast).

Check out the 360-degree promo above. And don’t forget to drag.