Game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and viral video showcase series RightThisMinute have been renewed through the 2018-2019 season on ABC owned stations.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, Millionaire is in its 16th season in national syndication. RightThisMinute, a compilation of viral videos and the stories behind clips being widely shared online, will mark its eighth season on the air and the sixth of national syndication.

Season to date, both shows are among a handful of nationally syndicated strips posting year-over-year household ratings gains, ABC said in announcing the deal.

ABC/Disney

RightThisMinute is a unique property in the national market in that local TV station groups Cox, Raycom and E.W. Scripps helped create and have ownership stakes in the show. Station groups are increasingly moving toward producing more of their own content instead of spending on programming produced by outside entities, as the model has been for decades.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, which is taped in Las Vegas, is produced by Valleycrest Productions and is distributed by Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution. James Rowley is executive producer.

RightThisMinute is produced by MagicDust Television and distributed by Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution. The show is hosted by Gayle Bass, Charity Bailey, Christian Vera, Oli Pettigrew and Nick Calderone.