Happening upon Vivian Bang’s “Can You Hear Me / LA 92” performance art piece at downtown Los Angeles’ REDCAT Theater, writer/director Daryl Wein sensed the presence of a kindred spirit.

“I was just blown away by her performance and everything that she was talking about. The piece was dissecting the LA riots from the Korean-American perspective, getting into the history and politics between the black community and the Korean-American community,” Wein said, sitting down with Bang and co-star Nana Ghana at Sundance. “Really more than anything, I wanted to know how she arrived at this piece and who she was behind the characters that I saw her playing.”

A dramatic comedy based on Bang’s own performance art work, the Sundance-premiering White Rabbit follows a Korean-American performance artist living in Los Angeles who struggles to be authentically seen and heard for all the multiple facets of her identity.

For Bang, the film takes on added resonance as it’s released in the political climate of 2018, reflecting her own feeling that she has a “call to serve, a call to act.” “We all have to make work that tries to examine the truth from [multiple] levels,” Bang says of the modern-day artist’s responsibility. “For me, revisiting history and telling it from a decolonized version, a Korean-American version, was a way to bring the marginalized to the forefront.”

