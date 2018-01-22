An Oscar winner for his 2013 animated short Mr Hublot, Alexandre Espigares makes his feature debut with White Fang, which premiered at Sundance yesterday. In contrast to previous adaptations of Jack London’s classic novel, Espigares’ animated feature is told through the perspective of the dog, White Fang.

“It’s a movie where the animals don’t speak, they don’t sing. They behave like animals,” Espigares explained, sitting down at Deadline’s Sundance Studio with stars Nick Offerman, Eddie Spears and Stephen Kramer Glickman.

For Offerman—also at the festival with the Sony-acquired Hearts Beat Loud—what resonated about the film was the environmental message at its core. “Something I thought really came across was the message that I think is very important for the world, but especially for America right now. The protagonist in the film is sort of nature, and greed, or consumerism—represented by the Europeans that show up for the gold—that’s a bad influence,” Offerman explained. “I just really appreciate that overall message that if you don’t worry about chasing the gold and be nicer to the elements of nature, we’ll all get along a lot better—and have delicious chickens.”

To take a look at Deadline’s conversation with the White Fang director and his band of voice actors, click above.

