A reboot of What We Do in the Shadows is in the works for the small screen. FX has given a pilot order to a half-hour comedy based on the 2014 mockumentary horror film co-written, co-directed by and starring Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Clement is attached as writer and executive producer on TV adaptation, and Waititi will direct and executive produce.

Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen are set to star in the pilot, executive produced by Scott Rudin, Paul Simms, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush.

The film about a group of vampires who live together in Wellington, New Zealand, earned $6.9 million on a $1.6 million budget. It revolved around vampires Viago, Deacon and Vladislav, who are finding that modern life has them struggling with the mundane — like paying rent, keeping up with the chore wheel, trying to get into nightclubs and overcoming flatmate conflicts. Watch a trailer of the original film below.

Novak will play Nandor, the head vampire of the house. Berry plays Lazslo, the goofiest in the house, the type of vampire who turns into a bat and flies into a wall. Demetriou plays Nadja, the badass female vampire of the house. Guillen is believed to play Nandor’s assistant.

Waititi recently directed Thor: Ragnorak for Disney, which is looking to acquire key 21st Century Fox assets, including FX Networks.

Waititi and Flight of the Conchords co-creator/star Clement also worked together on that HBO series, on which Waititi was a director. Clement, who co-stars on the FX drama series Legion, and fellow Flight of the Conchords co-creator/star Bret McKenzie are reuniting for a new special set to air on HBO later this year.