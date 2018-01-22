“She’s fine,” the dad tells his grown kids as they arrive to see their mother in the hospital. “What did the doctor say?” the son asks. “He hasn’t been in yet.” A logical follow-up question: “Then how do you know she’s fine?” The husband and father’s equally logical reply: “Because she’s fine!”

Here is the first look at What They Had, first-time writer-director Elizabeth Chomko’s family-in-crisis drama that premiered Sunday at Sundance. Bridget (Hilary Swank) returns home to Chicago at her brother’s (Michael Shannon) urging to deal with her ailing mother (Blythe Danner) and her father’s (Robert Forster) reluctance to let go of their life together.

Bleecker Street will distribute the film, whose cast also includes Taissa Farmiga, Josh Lucas, Sarah Sutherland, Marilyn Dodds Frank, Aimee Garcia, William Smillie. The film is a production of United Pictures and Bona Fide in association with Look to the Sky Films, the Fyzz Facility and Victory Square Technologies.

Keith Kjarval, Bill Holderman, Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, Alex Saks, Tyler Jackson are the producers, with Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, Shafin Diamond Tejani, Sefton Fincham, Dean Buchanan, Levi Scheck, Mike Rowe, David Grace, Swank, Shannon and Byron Wetzel as executive producers. Have a look at the clip above.