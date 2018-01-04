The WGA has announced the film and documentary nominees for its 2018 Writers Guild Awards, which will be handed out February 11 in dual ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York.

Battling it out for Original Screenplay will be awards-season regulars The Big Sick, Get Out, I, Tonya, Lady Bird and The Shape of Water. Up for Adapted Screenplay are the writers of Call Me by Your Name, The Disaster Artist, Logan, Molly’s Game and Mudbound. Check out the full list of nominees below.

The writers group revealed its nominations for TV, new media, news, radio/audio and promotion writing categories last month. The Writers Guild of America West said Wednesday that screenwriter and LGBTQ rights activist Dustin Lance Black will receive its 2018 Valentine Davies Award in recognition for his civil and human rights efforts.

Notably absent from today’s nominations are some features that have drawn kudos this season but didn’t satisfy the WGA’s eligibility rules. The guild’s guidelines for consideration:

Feature films eligible for a Writers Guild Award were exhibited theatrically for at least one week in Los Angeles during 2017 and were written under the WGA’s Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA) or under a bona fide collective bargaining agreement of the Writers Guild of Canada, Writers’ Guild of Great Britain, Writers Guild of Ireland, Writers’ Guild of South Africa, New Zealand Writers Guild, Film Writers’ Association (India), La Guilde Francaise des Scénaristes (France), Scriptwriters Guild of Israel, Société des Auteurs de Radio, Télévision et Cinéma (Québec), or Verband Deutscher Drehbuchautoren (VDD/Germany), collectively known as affiliate Guilds. Theatrical screenplays produced under the jurisdiction of the WGA or an affiliate Guild must have been submitted for Writers Guild Awards consideration.

Here is the complete list of 2018 WGA Awards nominees for film. Let us know if you see any obvious snubs or undeserving nominees:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Big Sick

Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani; Amazon Studios

Get Out

Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

I, Tonya

Written by Steven Rogers; Neon

Lady Bird

Written by Greta Gerwig; A24

The Shape of Water

Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro; Fox Searchlight

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me by Your Name

Screenplay by James Ivory; Based on the Novel by André Aciman; Sony Pictures Classics

The Disaster Artist

Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber; Based on the Book The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside the Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell; A24

Logan

Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold; Based on Characters from the X-Men Comic Books and Theatrical Motion Pictures; Twentieth Century Fox Film

Molly’s Game

Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin; Based on the Book by Molly Bloom; STX Entertainment

Mudbound

Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees; Based on the Novel by Hillary Jordan; Netflix

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Betting on Zero

Written by Theodore Braun; Gunpowder & Sky

Jane

Written by Brett Morgen; National Geographic

No Stone Unturned

Written by Alex Gibney; Abramorama

Oklahoma City

Written by Barak Goodman; American Experience Films