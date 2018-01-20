While the Weinstein Company deals with a few internal matters, it has pulled three films from their 2018 release dates — likely in anticipation of the company changing hands. Robert De Niro-Christopher Walken starrer The War with Grandpa had been set for February 23, Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart’s The Intouchables remake The Upside gives up its March 9 date, and biblical biopic Mary Magdalene starring Rooney Mara has exited the March 30 slot.

War with Grandpa and The Upside were set for wide release, and Mary Magdalene had been slated for a limited now. TWC now lists all three as “unset 2018.”

The War with Grandpa already had been on its third release date. The about a brawl that erupts when a kid is forced to give up his bedroom when Gramps moves in first was set to hit theaters on April 23, 2017 then October 20 before settling into the March 9 slot. TWC said in August that the then-latest date change was due to a late production start.

Director Neil Burger told Deadline in August that his The Upside that his film “really spoke to the divisions in the country now.” “Divisions of race and wealth and all the rest of it, and it spoke to it by addressing it, actually—the movie is about two people connecting across the divides of race, ability and wealth,” he said. The pic is a remake of TWC’s 2011 French film The Intouchables, a smash hit in France and internationally, though it only made $10.1M stateside.

Helmed by Lion‘s Garth Davis, Mary Magdalene also features Tahar Rahim, Ryan Corr, Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus Christ and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Peter the Apostle.