WE tv is making some changes in its programming and development leadership team. David Stefanou has been promoted to SVP original programming and development, an expansion of his previous role as VP development. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin has been promoted to VP original programming from executive producer. Additionally, Kari McFarland joins WE tv from VH1 as VP original programming. Stefanou, Pendelton-Eaglin and McFarland will report to Lauren Gellert, executive vice president, development and original programming. Stefanou and McFarland are based in New York and Pendelton-Eaglin is based in Los Angeles.

In his new role, Stefanou is responsible for discovering and cultivating fresh, unscripted programming which align with WE tv’s brand. As leader of the development team, Stefanou has shepherded current series like Hustle & Soul and 2017’s #1 new reality series, Mama June: From Not to Hot. Stefanou has been with WE tv since 2014. Prior to joining WE tv, Stefanou served as senior vice president of programming at True Entertainment (now Truly Original).

As vice president, original programming, Pendelton-Eaglin has been behind the Braxton Family Values and Tamar & Vince franchise which recently concluded its fifth season with ratings growth among all key demos. She also oversees WE’s latest hit franchise Growing Up Hip Hop and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, which debuted as Thursday’s number one new reality show among all African-American demos and all female demos and recently returned for a second season. Pendelton-Eaglin has been with WE tv since 2015. Prior to joining WE tv, Pendelton-Eaglin was vice president, development and current programming at Style Network.

As vice president, original programming, McFarland will oversee new WE tv original series that are currently in development, providing guidance on all aspects of production including casting, story and production plans. Prior to joining WE tv, McFarland served as an executive at VH1 as the vice president, production and development, where she was responsible for the development and production of series and specials with a focus on reality programming, launching and executive producing successful series like Mob Wives and Black Ink Crew.

“David, Sitarah and Kari are all creative and skilled executives who have a keen understanding of the kind of unscripted programming that resonates with WE tv audiences,” said Gellert. “David and Sitarah have both played critical roles in growing WE tv’s original programming slate and popularizing shows like Mama June and Growing Up Hip Hop, and I am very excited to welcome Kari, who has done exceptional work at VH1 and is already contributing to WE tv’s next slate of hit shows. These appointments solidify our already talented leadership team that continues to create and guide WE tv’s popular reality content that is authentic, relatable and always unexpected.”