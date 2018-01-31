The Orchard has acquired North American rights to We The Animals, the Jeremiah Zagar movie that took the NEXT Innovator Award at the just-wrapped Sundance Film Festival. A 2018 theatrical release is planned for the pic, a coming-of-age tale based on Justin Torres’ debut novel. It is the second Sundance deal for The Orchard which also teamed with MoviePass Ventures to seal a deal for North American rights to Bart Layton’s heist thriller American Animals, a pact worth $3 million with a significant P&A commitment. Variety first reported the We The Animals deal.