Warren Miller, the sports and outdoors documentarian whose ski and snowboarding films held an unrivaled dominance in the genre, died Wednesday at this home in Orcas Island, Washington. He was 93.

Under his Warren Miller Entertainment company, Miller produced a seemingly unstoppable stream of ski films targeted to resort-area theaters from 1949 through the 1990s. Before selling the company in 2007, he wrote, directed and narrated documentaries with titles such as Symphony on Skis, Steep and Deep, Winter Fever and White Winter Heat. Though sometimes turning his focus to the surf, Miller’s niche was, first and last, snow.

“Warren earned global acclaim and a passionate, multi-generational following for his annual ski feature film, which kicked off the ski season for more than 60 years, showing in hundreds of cities in the U.S. and around the world,” reads a memorial on his website today. “Packed with adventure and exotic travel, Warren’s distinct, droll narration and humorous hijinks on the slopes highlighted his films.”

In all, he produced more than 500 films and wrote 11 books. He also founded The Warren Miller Freedom Foundation, “designed to lead young people to become strong, financially independent adults.”

Miller is survived by his wife of 30 years, Laurie, two sons, a daughter, a stepson and grandchildren. Services are pending.

As a kid, I'd go to the local elementary school to watch his films with my dad who learned to ski after WWII in Europe. There would be no Downhill Racer without Warren Miller. RIP. https://t.co/61YVCmiPdQ — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) January 25, 2018