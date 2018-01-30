Israeli producer Armoza Formats, the company behind Fox’s Sean Combs-fronted music format The Four, has sold another show into the U.S. – partnering with Warner Bros’ Shed Media to remake factual series Back To Life.

Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Media, run by General Manager Pam Healey has optioned the U.S. rights to the format, which launches on Israel’s Channel 10 in February.

Back To Life, which has already been sold into Germany, Italy and Poland, is a docu-reality series that follows the stories of patients and families in a race against time as they wait for a lifesaving organ donation. Each episode will tell the story as well as their donor and follow the pair on the emotional journey to good health.

The format fits with a number of previous Shed Media formats such as Long Lost Family and Who Do You Think You Are? for TLC and also produces series NBC’s Genius Junior, Glam Masters for Lifetime and The Real Housewives of New York for Bravo.

Healey said: “I’m thrilled Shed will play a role in revealing the intimate and courageous journeys that so many patients and their families embark on. Most people don’t realize the scale of the efforts and the pressure the patients are faced with until they are in a position to make the difficult decisions themselves. I know this first hand since my father received a life-saving heart transplant in 1996.”

Avi Armoza, CEO of Armoza Formats, added: “Back to Life is an incredibly important format as it raises awareness for a very emotional and relevant issue. This is an opportunity for content creators to make a real change and we believe that Shed Media is the right partner to do so in the United States.”