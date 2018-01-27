Sony Pictures Animation said this evening that it has shifted the release date for Vivo, its big project anchored by 11 songs written by Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda. The studio had fast-tracked the project on the heels of Miranda’s success driving the music for Disney’s Moana, originally setting a December 18, 2020 release date. Now it is being slated ahead of the Thanksgiving 2020 wheelhouse, for November 6.

Miranda originally set Vivo at DreamWorks Animation when his In The Heights was a Broadway smash. The story centers on the tale of a capuchin monkey with a thirst for adventure – and a passion for music – that makes a treacherous passage from Havana to Miami to fulfill his destiny. Quiara Alegría Hudes, Miranda’s collaborator on In The Heights, wrote the script and The Croods helmer Kirk De Micco is set to direct.

Lisa Stewart (Monsters vs Aliens) is producing and Laurence Mark is executive producer.