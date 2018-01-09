Viceland is on a renewing and extending spree. The cable net from Vice Media and A+E Networks announced today that it has renewed hip-hop star 2 Chainz’s Most Expensivest for a second season and extended drag comedy The Trixie & Katya Show for six more episodes.

Most Expensivest features the unpredictable Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar 2 Chainz’s exploring the culture of excess while Trixie & Katya features RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorites Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikov.

Most Expensivest, which began as a shortform video series on GQ.com, is a co-production of Condé Nast Entertainment and Mustache. Executive producers are Nomi Ernst Leidner for Viceland, Dawn Ostroff and Joe LaBracio of CNE, John Limotte of Mustache, 2 Chainz and Coach Tek.

The Trixie & Katya Show hails from World of Wonder and is executive produced by Leidner for Viceland, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Nelson Walters and RuPaul.