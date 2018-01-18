National Geographic Partners and Vice Media are teaming on Explorer (working title) a multi-platform series that looks at contemporary issues that affect the lives of people living in Latin America. Shooting is expected to begin this year in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

With the contribution of National Geographic Explorers, Vice will produce the 14-part series, with different hosts traveling the continent to uncover what is behind the pollution in Mexico City; the waste management in São Paulo; the contamination of Riachuelo river in Buenos Aires; the crisis of public transportation; the controversy over vaccines and underfunded science, among others.

Furthering its partnership with Vice Media, National Geographic Partners has acquired a content bundle of Vice´s original series for #NG PWR!, a new programming block created for and by millennials, which will premiere in February.

At launch, Vice content will include: Huang´s World – a show that follows Eddie Huang as he explores multiculturalism through food; Tattoo Age – an inside look at the craft of tattooing through the profiles of some of the most interesting and sought-after artists in the world; Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia – an investigative series into the history, chemistry and societal impacts of the world’s most extraordinary drugs; Nuts & Bolts – a how-it’s-made show hosted by Tyler, The Creator; and Black Market – in which Michael K. Williams uncovers the world’s largest illegal economies.

The new programming deal will see Vice content available in over 50 million homes across Latin America, excluding Brazil, and comes amid significant global expansion for Vice. Over the last year, Vice has unveiled major global deals spanning Brazil, the Middle East, and India.

“At National Geographic we support day by day the work of hundreds of Explorers that seek to change the world through research. “NG Explorer Latin America” is a new opportunity to bring their contributions closer to the people and to inspire new generations to be the engine of positive change for the future. For this mission, we consider it essential to have the support, narrative and structure of VICE, a preeminent youth-media company with an excellent reputation for multi-platform content,” said Diego Reck, Executive Vice President of National Geographic Partners in Latin America.

James Rosenstock, President of Viceland International and Chief Corporate Development Officer, Vice Media, commented: “Collaborating with one of the world’s foremost factual entertainment channels, we’re confident Vice’s premium programming will feel right at home with Latin American audiences. An expansive market with a wealth of opportunity, this deal underpins our continued dedication as we solidify our presence across the region.”