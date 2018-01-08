Viacom has acquired Whosay, a specialist in social-media influence marketing, seeing the move as a way to expand the media company’s advertising versatility.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The companies are already acquainted. Over the past two years, Whosay has handled more than 50 campaigns for MTV, BET and other Viacom properties.

“We’re excited about a deeper integration with Whosay and the strength of our combined capabilities,” said Sean Moran, Viacom’s head of marketing and partner solutions. “This partnership will add to our linear, digital and mobile arsenal by bringing us further into the world of social media and shopper marketing. Together, we will offer brand partners unparalleled creative solutions that maximize the power of storytelling, influencer reach, omnichannel distribution and advanced advertising tools to create quality campaigns that drive results.”

Using its proprietary Match platform, Whosay pairs brands and influencers, then creates a campaign and spreads it to a targeted audience across social, digital, mobile, linear, out of home and other channels. “Experience” marketing is another arena of interest, as Viacom continues to invest in live events such as the BET Soul Train Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards.

The company sees Whosay complementing Viacom’s existing advertising assets, including Velocity, an integrated marketing and creative unit, and the new Digital Studios group led by recent exec hire Kelly Day.

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish has estimated revenue from non-traditional sources — a bucket that includes everything from advanced advertising to virtual MVPD bundles — at $350 million in 2017 and predicts it could reach $1B by 2020.

Here’s an example of a recent Whosay campaign: