Verizon and A+E Networks have reached a new carriage deal which includes several content components that will see the two companies team on programming across digital and linear platforms.

Like similar arrangements involving Viacom and AMC Networks with distributors such as Charter and Altice, the deal centers on traditional carriage but layers in the content partnership as a notable new element. As both distributors and programmers grapple with a re-bundling world in which net video subscriptions are declining, these multi-dimensional agreements are seen as a hedge against further erosion.

In addition to the carriage renewal for A+E Networks on FiOS, which will deliver A&E, History, Lifetime and other networks to the telco’s 5 million subscribers, the partnership will include first-window rights for content from A+E Networks’ digital shop 45th & Dean.

Beyond FiOS, the programming will reach Verizon ’s mobile and digital footprint, which ranks No. 1 in monthly U.S. millennial reach and No. 2 in total monthly U.S. digital audience. Short- and medium-form shows from 45th & Dean include digital series Second Chance, which reached over 80M viewers in its first season, and Bae or Bail, whose first episode has racked up more than 40M views.

“We’re excited to offer fans of A+E Networks more access than ever across Verizon’s FiOS footprint and now, across our family of digital media properties,” said Brian Angiolet, SVP, global chief media and content officer at Verizon. “This partnership expansion is yet another example of how we’re fueling our new Oath media brands and becoming the first screen for premium content across genres. With the addition of National Women’s Soccer League games on brands like Yahoo Sports, we’re continuing to add to our robust sports offering for fans.”

David Zagin, president of distribution for A+E, pronounced his team “thrilled to continue with our strong relationship with Verizon Fios, and excited about this broader content relationship that we have in place with Verizon and Oath.”