Antonement star Vanessa Redgrave and Harry Potter star Timothy Spall are to front Geniuses Pictures’ Mrs Lowry & Son, a feature that looks at the relationship between artist L.S. Lowry and his mother, Elizabeth.

The film is directed by Adrian Noble, the former Chief Executive of the Royal Shakespeare Company and was written by former Coronation Street writer Martyn Hesford. It will tell the story of how Lowry lived all of his life with his overbearing mother, a deterring voice as he pursued his artistic ambition. However, a rent collector by day, Lowry took art classes in the evening and painted into the early hours to become one of the most significant artists of the 20th Century.

Debbie Gray (Northern Soul) will produce for Geniuses Pictures, alongside Moya Productions and IPG Media in Australia. Principle photography will begin in mid-January in Manchester, UK. International sales are being handled by Robbie Little for The Little Film Company. Gianfrancesco Favino and Rome-based Library Films are co-financing the project and have secured the Italian distribution rights.