Disney Junior has renewed popular series Vampirina for a second season.

Inspired by Disney Publishing’s popular children’s book series Vampirina Ballerina, written by Anne Marie Pace and illustrated by LeUyen Pham, stars Lauren Graham, James Van Der Beek and Isabella Crovetti as the Hauntley family, friendly vampires who have recently relocated from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. It follows Vampirina (aka “Vee”) as she faces the joys and trials of being the new kid in town, including making friends and attending a new school in the human world.

The October 1, 2017 simulcast premiere on Disney Channel and Disney Junior ranked as the preschooler platform’s highest-rated new series premiere since the January 2017 premiere of Mickey and the Roadster Racers, for Kids 2-5, Kids 2-8 and Adults 18-49, To-date, the series has delivered over 90 million views across Disney apps, VOD, social media and YouTube platforms.

The series also stars Wanda Sykes, Mitchell Whitfield, Jordan Alexa Davis, ViviAnn Dee Bradley Baker, Benji Risley, Cree Summer and Ian James Corlett.

Vampirina is produced by Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior.