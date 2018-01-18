Emmy-winning journalist Val Zavala, who’s been an integral part of the Southern California media landscape for three decades, is retiring at the end of the month.

KCET will air a special tribute episode of SoCal Connected, “30 Years With Val Zavala”, on Tuesday February 13 at 8 PM, with an encore on Wednesday, February 14 at 7:30 PM.

Hosted by KNBC’s Fritz Coleman, the half-hour retrospective will feature special guests including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, filmmaker John Ridley, KPCC’s Larry Mantle, KCRW’s Saul Gonzalez and Warren Olney, who recall Zavala’s role in covering some of the region’s most critical events and key influencers of our time.

Zavala, who also served as Vice President of News & Public Affairs for KCET, is best known as anchor (and as executive producer from 2014 to 2017) of KCET’s award-winning local news magazine SoCal Connected, which debuted in 2008. The series has garnered dozens of regional and national honors, including 27 LA area Emmy awards, the George Foster Peabody award, two Alfred I. duPont Columbia Silver Batons, 51 LA Press Club Awards, two Gracie Awards, as well as four regional and one national Edward R. Murrow Awards and Los Angeles Magazine’s “Best New Local TV Program” of 2009.

Zavala also was a reporter, executive producer (2004-2008) and anchor of KCET’s award-winning weekday news program Life & Times as well as other news and public affairs specials.