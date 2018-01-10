Blair Kohan, the longtime UTA partner whose clients include Sarah Silverman, Jill Soloway, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Paul Rudd and Chelsea Handler, has been named to the agency’s board of directors. She joins UTA chairman Jim Berkus, CEO Jeremy Zimmer, co-presidents David Kramer and Jay Sures, co-founder Peter Benedek and Tracey Jacobs and Matt Rice on the board.

The news comes after Kohan — a leading voice in the industry’s women empowerment movement over her three decades at agencies, production companies and studios — helped spearhead UTA’s involvement in the new Time’s Up initiative, the organization that was so front and center Sunday at the Golden Globes. UTA is a founding member of Time’s Up, donating $1 million at launch.

“We want our board to reflect the direction and growth of the company, and Blair Kohan does that and more,” Zimmer said in announcing the appointment. “She is an innovative and passionate partner to her clients and a generous and wise colleague to her UTA family. I am grateful Blair has agreed to take on these added responsibilities. She will be a powerful addition to our board, and her passion, perspective and experience will be invaluable as we navigate the many opportunities and changes shaping our business today.”

UTA was one of the first Hollywood agencies to appoint a female board member when Jacobs joined. Kohan joined UTA in 1997 and was elevated to partner in 2004.

“Joining the board of a company that has been my home for 20 years is a defining experience for me both professionally and personally,” she said. “UTA is now a true global entertainment and media company, made up of some of the most talented, innovative, and creative people in our business. I’m excited about the opportunity to work with our board and my incredible colleagues to expand and advocate for our business.

“It is my hope that elevating another woman to the board will have positive ripple effects at every level of our company, and hopefully serve as a model for the industry. It confirms UTA as an inclusive and empowering home for the artists we champion and our entire UTA family.”