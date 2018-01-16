USC Libraries has unveiled the finalist for its 30th annual Scripter Awards, which honor adapted screenplays as well as the author of the original works. This year, there were ties in both the feature film and TV categories, meaning seven screenplays made the list on the movie side and six on the TV side.

Finalists were selected from a field of 91 film and 28 TV adaptations, with author Margaret Atwood the only writer to land two nominations: with Bruce Miller for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and with Sarah Polley for Netflix’s Alias Grace.

Winners will be announced during a gala February 10 at USC’s Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library.

Here are this year’s nominees:

FILM ADAPTATION

Call Me By Your Name

(Sony Pictures Classics and Picador)

Screenwriter James Ivory and author Andreì Aciman

The Disaster Artist

(A24 and Simon & Schuster)

Screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and authors Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell for their nonfiction book The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside ‘The Room,’ the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made”

Logan

(20th Century Fox and Marvel Comics)

Screenwriters Scott Frank, Michael Green and James Mangold, and authors Roy Thomas, Len Wein and John Romita Sr.

The Lost City of Z

(Amazon Studios and Simon & Schuster)

Screenwriter James Gray and author David Grann

Molly’s Game

(STX Entertainment and Dey Street Books)

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and author Molly Bloom

Mudbound

(Netflix and Algonquin Books)

Screenwriters Virgil Williams and Dee Rees and author Hillary Jordan

Wonder Woman

(Warner Bros. and DC Comics)

Screenwriter Allan Heinberg and author William Moulton Marston

TV ADAPTATIONS

Alias Grace

(Netflix and Anchor)

Screenwriter Sarah Polley and author Margaret Atwood

Big Little Lies

(HBO and Berkley)

David E. Kelley, for the episode “You Get What You Need,” and author Liane Moriarty

Genius

(National Geographic and Simon & Schuster)

Noah Pink and Ken Biller for the episode “Einstein: Chapter One,” and author Walter Isaacson for his book Einstein: His Life and Word

The Handmaid’s Tale

(Hulu and Anchor)

Bruce Miller for the episode “Offred,” and author Margaret Atwood

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

(HBO and Broadway Books)

Peter Landesman, George C. Wolfe, and Alexander Woo, and author Rebecca Skloot

Mindhunter

(Netflix and Gallery Books)

Joe Penhall and Jennifer Haley for “Episode 10,” and authors John Douglas and Mark Olshaker for their nonfiction book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit