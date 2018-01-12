Andy Allo has been cast as the female lead opposite Robbie Amell in Upload, Amazon’s high-concept single-camera comedy pilot from The Office creator Greg Daniels.

Upload is set in the future where humans are able to “upload” themselves into their preferred choice of afterlife. When Nathan (Amell) meets his early death, he is greeted by Nora (Allo) in his version of heaven. The series follows the two as Nathan grows accustomed to life away from his loved ones, and the alive Nora struggles to stay afloat working her job alongside Nathan in the afterlife.

Allo’s Nora is a spirited modern girl with a rebellious streak. Nora is juggling a sick dad and demanding job, but surviving in big city NYC. Her bruised heart secretly yearns for romance in a world of transactional uber-tinder relationships.

Allo can currently be seen in Pitch Perfect 3 and The Hero, starring Sam Elliott. She’s repped by ICM Partners and managed by Zero Gravity Management.