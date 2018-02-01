Ivanhoe Pictures, the Los Angeles-based division of SK Global Entertainment, has come on to co-produce Unread Pages, being billed as the first India-U.S co-production to be filmed in a non-Hindi language. The pic being directed by acclaimed Indian helmer Jahnu Barua will be filmed in the North Eastern Indian state of Assam in the region’s own Assamese dialect.

The plot centers on a happy family torn apart after they experience a series of traumatizing events. The protagonist, having been estranged from his land and culture, must return to Assam in order to redeem himself.

The film marks the first to be filmed filmed under the just-launched Assam Film Tourism Policy. Mumbai-based Easterly Entertainment will also produce. Casting is underway for Indian, Assamese and international actors ahead of a September production start.

Ivanhoe also has co-financing pacts with Fox International Productions for local-language films in India, South Korea, China, Japan, and Taiwan, and has partnered with Blumhouse Productions and Phantom Films in India to produce local-language genre films. In the U.S. it is financing and co-producing Warner Bros’ Crazy Rich Asians now in post ahead of an August 2018 release.