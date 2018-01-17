Univision Communications and Grupo Televisa are teaming on a TV pilot initiative for the development of scripted and unscripted series by global independent producers aimed at Hispanic audiences.

“This is an unprecedented step in the transformation of our joint content strategy – and for Hispanic media globally,” Lourdes Diaz, President of Entertainment for UCI and Rosy Ocampo, VP of Content for Grupo Televisa said in a joint statement. “We are unequivocally invested in bringing the best scripted and non-scripted programming to represent today’s viewers’ lifestyle, reality and passions points. We envision the pilot program unearthing new talents and creating new partnerships that will positively impact our industry for the long-haul.”

Under Isaac Lee, Chief Content Officer for UCI and Grupo Televisa, a creative development team has been evaluating incoming submissions, which must offer creative original stories or be based on real events, reflect themes that connect the audience such as diversity and strong women roles as well as span various genres including magical realism.

More than 100 TV projects were submitted in the program’s first phase, followed by interviews with nearly 55 third-party independent production companies, writers and film producers. UCI and Grupo Televisa intend to complete the selection phases and greenlight projects by summer 2018. The projects that are green lit will then set up writers rooms for development and subsequent production.