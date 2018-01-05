EXCLUSIVE: Spun Gold, the British independent producer behind The Real Full Monty, ITV’s biggest entertainment launch of 2017, has signed with talent agency ICM Partners as it looks to crack the U.S market.

The production company, which was founded by Nick Bullen in 2004, has produced much of celebrity gardener Alan Titchmarsh’s programming as well as a raft of royal shows including C4 and Netflix’s The Royal House of Windsor and BBC’s Royal Recipes. The firm will look to replicate its UK success in North America as it looks to reformat its existing formats as well as produce original ideas for US broadcasters and streaming services.

One of its priorities will be to assess how to adapt The Real Full Monty, a one-off show that that marked the 20th anniversary of the Simon Beaufoy-penned, Robert Carlyle-fronted movie. The event special, which followed a group of famous men as they learn to striptease and culminates in a performance in an episode of Tonight at the London Palladium, averaged an audience of 5.4 million and was a particular draw for female audiences. It will work closely with ICM Partners’ Head of International Television Michael Kagan on this project as well as a slew of others .

Spun Gold is run by Chief Executive Bullen alongside Managing Director Daniela Neumann, the former ITV Commissioner, who joined the company in 2014. Its current production slate includes ITV Christmas special All Star Musicals as well as long-running daytime formats such as ITV’s Masterpiece with Alan Titchmarsh, BBC1’s Garden Rescue with Charlie Dimmock and Great Canal Journeys for Channel 4 and true crime series When Kids Kill for Viacom-owned Channel 5.