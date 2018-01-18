Just one day before the Sundance Film Festival debut of his Mr. Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor, Morgan Neville has a new series on the burn with Netflix.

Joining up with David Chang, the 20 Feet From Stardom Oscar winner will be launching Ugly Delicious on the streaming service on February 23, I’ve learned. The eight episode docuseries will follow the Momofuku founder around the globe looking at what we eat as the bridge between cultures.

“Food is something we all have in common. It’s an essential part of who we are and how we create connections across cultures,” says Chang of the motivation for Ugly Delicious. “In that spirit, we brought together some of the people we admire most to make Ugly Delicious a collaborative forum, a place where it’s okay to have strong opinions and honest conversations about food.”

Check out a peek at Ugly Delicious here:



Late night kingpin Jimmy Kimmel, Ali Wong, Eric Wareheim, former Walking Dead star Steve Yuen, food critic Jonathan Gold, and chefs Roy Choi and Nina Compton are among the guest on the series. Ugly Delicious is produced by Neville, Chang, Tremolo Productions, Eddie Schmidt, Peter Meehan, Christopher Chen, Lisa Nishimura, Ben Cotner and Adam Del Deo serve as Executive Producers.

Picked up by Focus Features back in November, the Mr. Rogers docu is not a Netflix offering but Sundance alum, Abstract: Art of Design director and producer and , Keith Richards: Under the Influence helmer Neville is re-teaming with the streaming service for his next feature. He is directing a docu about the final years of Orson Welles to be coupled with the company’s acquisition of Welles’ final feature The Other Side Of The Wind.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor premieres on January 19 in Park City at 2:30 PM MT in the first of five screenings during this year’s SFF. Overall, Sundance runs from today until January 28.