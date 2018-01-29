Tonight’s Grammy Awards ceremony wasn’t necessarily bursting at the seams with political and social protest, but it did have its fair share of moments, particularly during performances from U2 and the rapper Logic when they referenced Donald Trump’s recent remarks about “sh*thole” countries.

During U2’s performance of “Get Out of Your Own Way,” which took place on a barge near the Statue of Liberty, Bono shouted “Blessed are the shithole countries, for they gave us the American Dream.” His comments were censored.

REX/Shutterstock

Logic was also bleeped out for his impassioned speech at the end of his performance of “1-800-273-8255” with Khalid and Alessia Cara. He started off with encouraging words that championed people of color and women, speaking out against hate and predators.

He continued, “To all the beautiful countries, filled with culture, diversity and thousands of years of history — you are not sh*tholes!” The audience applauded as he concluded, “And lastly for those who fight for equality in a world that is not equal, not just, and not ready for the change we are here to bring, I say unto you: bring us your tired, your poor and any immigrant who seeks refuge, for together we can build not only a better country but a world that is destined to be united.”