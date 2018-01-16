After spending the past decade with Tyler Perry, Ozzie Areu has stepped down as president of Tyler Perry Studios, to launch Areu Bros, along with his brother Will, a multi-faceted media campus encompassing music, tech, motion pictures and television operations. The first generation Cuban-American brother will form the first major studio in the United States run by Latinos.

In addition the company will be headquartered at the former Delta Airlines campus in Greenbriar, Tyler Perry’s former studio space in Southwest Atlanta.

During his stint at TPS, Ozzie helped oversee production of 900 episodes across nine television series, fifteen feature films and several plays. He has received various awards, such as the Hispanicize 2016 Latinovator Award and the CEO Executive Excellence in Entertainment Award by the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

While Ozzie launches the venture, Will is staying on at TPS as the President of Production.