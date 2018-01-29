Tomorrow Studios, Marty Adelstein’s joint venture with ITV Studios, will be developing a TV series based on thriller novel The Chemist by Twilight author Stephenie Meyer.

The Chemist, published by Little Brown and Company in 2016, follows the gripping tale of a woman who was one of the darkest secrets of a U.S. government agency so clandestine it didn’t even have a name. And when they decided she was a liability, they came for her without warning. When her former handler offers her a way out, she realizes it’s her only chance to erase the giant target on her back but it means taking one last job for her ex-employers. To her horror, the information she acquires only makes her situation more dangerous.

Meyer and Meghan Hibett will produce via their Fickle Fish Films banner, along with Tomorrow Studios’ Adelstein and Becky Clements.

“Stephenie is one of the most prolific authors of our time with her unique portrayal of heroines that resonate with readers and television viewers around the world, and we look forward to working with her and Meghan on bringing the The Chemist to television,” said Adelstein.

The Chemist has nearly one million copies in print in the U.S. and rights have been sold in 35 other countries. Best known for her Twilight series, Meyer’s four-book collection has sold over 100 million copies globally in over 50 countries, with translations in 37 different languages. In total, her books have spent over 303 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller List.

Under the Fickle Fish banner, Hibbett and Meyer have produced Austenland, and the soon-to-be-released Down a Dark Hall. Tomorrow Studios is behind the TNT drama series Good Behavior, starring Michelle Dockery, and Snowpiercer, starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, as well as Hanna for Amazon Studios.