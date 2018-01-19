Warner Bros and Turner have teamed up to launch movie streaming service FilmStruck internationally with its first launch in the UK coming over the next few weeks. The two companies are planning to roll out the joint venture, which is currently available in the U.S. from $6.99 per month, across a number of global territories.

The service, which is overseen by Turner International’s Digital Ventures & Innovation (DV&I) Group and Warner Bros. Digital Networks (WBDN), will bring together their movie libraries and will draw primarily on the Warner Bros. library and the Criterion Collection library as well as movies from other third-party firms.

It will feature films across genres from mainstream, cult, independent, classics, art house, foreign and documentary titles. FilmStruck will be available on phones and tablets, online and on TV via streaming devices.

The service will initially launch in the UK in partnership with cinema brand Curzon as Filmstruck Curzon. It will feature a branded Curzon area that will include titles from the Curzon Artificial Eye film library.

“We’re thrilled to take this significant step together as a joint venture with Warner Bros. Digital Networks, after many years of growing collaboration across various other projects with Warner Bros. as a whole,” said Aksel van der Wal, Executive Vice President, Turner DV&I. “FilmStruck helps us realise a shared vision for what we see as a clear gap in the market for film lovers around the world. We’re also delighted to be working with a partner of Curzon’s heritage and prestige.”

“International film fans now have a new home for a wide and diverse range of movies including some of Warner Bros.’ most iconic titles,” said Craig Hunegs, President, Business and Strategy, Warner Bros. Television Group and President, Warner Bros. Digital Networks. “It’s Warner’s and Turner’s heritage to bring the best films to audiences, and Warner Bros. Digital Networks is very excited to partner with Aksel and the Turner team to do this in an even more direct and compelling way.”