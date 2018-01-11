Focus Features has unveiled the first look at Tully, the comedy that reunites the Juno and Young Adult team of director Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody. Charlize Theron, who starred in Young Adult, stars in this one too, playing a mother of three — including a newborn, as is painfully clear by the first footage — who is gifted a night nanny (Mackenzie Davis) named Tully.

Hesitant at first with the extravagance, Theron’s Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging Tully. Mark Duplass and Ron Livingston co-star.

The film has set an April 20 release date.

Check out the teaser above.