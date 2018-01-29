MSNBC has named Trymaine Lee a correspondent for the cable news network. Lee had been a national reporter contributing online and on air for NBC News and MSNBC digital.

Lee will continue to be based in NY, coveing the role of race, violence, politics and law enforcement in America, appearing on MSNBC’s primetime and weekend programming, appearing regularly on All In with Chris Hayes, The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell and AM Joy.

Lee joined NBC News and MSNBC in 2012 as a national reporter for the digital unit. He has contributed in-depth coverage of the protests in Ferguson, MO, a multimedia series “Geography of Poverty”chronicling poverty-stricken communities nationwide including Flint, MI during the water crisis, a series of reports on the epidemic of violence in Chicago, and coverage of the killings of Michael Brown Jr., Eric Garner, Walter Scott and Freddie Gray.

Previously, Lee worked at Huffington Post, New York Times, and won a Pulitzer Prize as part of a team that covered Hurricane Katrina at The Times-Picayune.