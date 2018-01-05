TruTV has promoted Nancy McKenna to senior vice president of production for the comedy network, from her previous VP role.

In her elevated position, she will oversee the production of the network’s original programming along with post-production programming and promotional editing. She also continues to lead the team responsible for all facets of production management, including managing all production budgets, cost reporting and ensuring compliance with all relevant guilds and regulatory bodies. McKenna is based in the network’s New York headquarters and continues to report into truTV president Chris Linn.

A seasoned TV executive with more than 25 years of experience, McKenna joined truTV in 2007 as its vice president of production. During her tenure, she’s been responsible for the oversight of all of the network’s production efforts throughout its evolution from reality-focused network to its current comedy brand.

Prior to joining truTV, McKenna was the executive director of operations for the regional sports cabler SNY, and served as vice president of programming and production for iN DEMAND. Additionally, she worked in production roles with AMC and ABC Television earlier in her career.

“Nancy has proven herself to be an invaluable member of the truTV team, working diligently and creatively to support the radical shift in our content since our rebrand,” said Linn. “Her considerable experience and ability to juggle countless priorities at once is one of things that has allowed us to evolve the network so quickly and effectively, making this promotion very well-deserved.”