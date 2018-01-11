TruTV has announced premiere dates and guest stars for Talk Show the Game Show, Adam Ruins Everything and The Chris Gethard Show, as well as guest stars for its upcoming comedic anthology series Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters which premieres this summer.

Talk Show the Game Show premieres Thursday February 1 with back-to-back episodes at 10:30 PM and 11 PM ET/PT. Following the two-episode February 1 premiere, Talk Show the Game Show moves to its regularly scheduled 11 PM timeslot beginning February 8.

Adam Ruins Everything returns with six animated episodes on Tuesday, March 20 at 10 PM. Late-night interactive talker The Chris Gethard Show‘s premiere follows at 11 PM ET March 20.

The eight-episode scripted anthology series Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters examines universal truths in society and pop culture and turns them inside out in completely unique and entertainingly absurd ways. Each standalone episode delivers a subversive satire of the current world we live in and exploits the awkwardness of its flawed characters to tell socially-relevant stories with imaginative twists.

Guest stars include Michael Ian Black, Bridget Everett, Dave Foley, Seth Green, Melissa Joan Hart, David Koechner, Samm Levine, Joel Murray, Dave Pasquesi and Danny Pudi.

The series is produced by Left/Right with Goldthwait, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Olivia Wingate and Michele Armour serving as executive producers.

Based on comedian Guy Branum’s (The Mindy Project, Chelsea Lately) popular live comedy show, Talk The Game Show pits celebrities against each other to vie for the title of “Best Guest of the Night” and rack up points for their performances. Returning this year are the series’ comedic panel of judges including Emmy-winning writer and host of the popular podcast My Favorite Murder, Karen Kilgariff, and author and journalist Casey Schreiner.

The series is produced by Push It Productions with Wanda Sykes, Page Hurwitz, Anna Wenger and Branum serving as executive producers.

Late-night live interactive talk show The Chris Gethard Show hosted by Gethard has previously featured celebrity guests including Method Man, Ellie Kemper, P. Diddy, John Oliver, Paul Giamatti and more.

The series is produced by Funny Or Die. Zach Galifianakis, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Owen Burke, JD Amato, Brian Stern and Gethard serve as executive producers.

In animated series Adam Ruins Everything, host Adam Conover takes on well-known historical topics and reveal the surprising truths and unsung heroes behind the history we’ve been taught. Created by Conover, the series is produced by Big Breakfast, an Electus company, with Conover, Sam Reich, Spencer Griffin, Jon Cohen, Jon Wolf, and Greg Tuculescu serving as executive producers.