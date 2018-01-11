TruTV has given the green light to Paid Off, a 16-episode comedy game show aimed at helping the problem of student debt from Orange is the New Black’s Michael Torpey for premiere this summer.

and hosted by Torpey, Paid Off gives three lucky college grads – saddled with student debt – the chance to test the depth of their degrees with fun, fast paced trivia questions. In the end, one lucky winner will get the chance to have their student debt paid off.

The series is co-created by Torpey and Cowboy Bear Ninja, who also produces. Michael Melamedoff and Adrian Selkowitz serve as executive producers for Cowboy Bear Ninja alongside executive producers Torpey, Ethan Berlin and Leigh Hampton.