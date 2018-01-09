“When you can have everything you could ever dream of, what do you value?” What if you had all the money in the world but refused to spend any? Would you install a payphone at your mansion like J. Paul Getty did? And would your frugality-challenged grandson screw things up by getting involved with very bad people?

Here is the first trailer for Trust, FX’s upcoming drama series from the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire team of Simon Beaufoy, Danny Boyle and Christian Colson. It follows the trials and triumphs of one of America’s wealthiest and unhappiest families, the Gettys. Told over multiple seasons and spanning the 20th century, the series begins in 1973 with the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, an heir to the Getty oil fortune, by the Italian mafia in Rome.

The abductors expected a rich ransom — because who wouldn’t pay for a loved one’s return? Answer: Grandpa Getty.

Donald Sutherland plays the lion-owning Getty patriarch, with Harris Dickinson as the grandson. Michael Esper and Hilary Swank also star as J. Paul Getty Jr. and his wife Gail. Brendan Fraser, Anna Chancellor, Norbert Leo Butz, Charlotte Riley and Luca Marinelli co-star.

Premiering on March 25, Trust was created by Beaufoy, who executive produces with Beaufoy and Christian Colson. Boyle also directed the first three episodes. The show is produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibal Films and Snicket Films Limited.

