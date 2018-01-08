Trump Tower is on fire… this time literally. A small fire broke out at President Trump’s New York residence early Monday morning, although the Commander-in-Chief was not in the building. ABC News has reported that a firefighter and a building engineer have suffered minor injuries.

Local reports suggest that the fire started in a ventilation shaft on the roof of Trump Tower, which is situated in Midtown, New York, with around 120 firefighters understood to have been on the scene to put out the small blaze.

Trump Tower, on Fifth Avenue, plays hosts to a number of homeowners and businesses, while First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron lived in the building for a number of months before moving into the White House after her husband’s inauguration.

Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organization with his brother Donald Trump Jr, thanked the FDNY in a tweet.