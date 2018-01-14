'True Lies' Stuntman Joel Kramer Dropped By Talent Agency After Eliza Dushku Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

On the heels of Eliza Dushku accusing famed stuntman Joel Kramer of sexually assaulting her on the set of the 1994 movie True Lies when she was 12 and he was 35, Kramer has been dropped as a client by his agency, Worldwide Production Agency.

“WPA has elected to part ways with Joel Kramer based on the allegations of misconduct now being reported. Such behavior is unacceptable and entirely at odds with the the standards of conduct we demand of ourselves, and expect from our clients,” the agency’s president and general counsel Richard Caleel said in a statement to Deadline.

In an emotional Facebook post, Dushku recalled how Kramer lured her into his hotel room where he molested her. He has denied the claims but they have since been backed by a number of people close to the actress, including her legal guardian on the set, her former agent, her mom and brother and a close friend.

Kramer has worked on dozens of movies over the past few decades, most recently Blade Runner 2049.