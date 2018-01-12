Trevor Noah told viewers he was planning to open Thursday’s The Daily Show talking about how South Korea’s president credited President Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric with getting North Korea to the negotiating table. “I was going to be, like, ‘Wow, Donald Trump, maybe you did something right’,” Noah promised.

But, the South African comic said, then Trump complained about the U.S. letting in immigrants from “sh*t-hole countries” including Haiti and some in Africa.

“Guys I don’t know how to break this to you, but I think the president might be racist,” Noah confided.

“Personally, as someone from South Sh*t Hole, I’m offended, Mr. President.”

“Not only does he think brown countries are sh*t-holes, he thinks, what, we’re never going to know what he said? I mean, don’t get me wrong, it might take a few weeks. But as soon as the News Donkey reaches our village, we will be sooo mad!”

Noah said that really put him over the edge was Trump saying the U.S. should instead let in more people from Norway.

“He didn’t just name a white country, he named the whitest – so white they wear moonscreen.”