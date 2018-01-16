EXCLUSIVE: Sony’s Superfly film is assembling a team aptly fit for its title. As Deadline previously reported, Director X is officially attached to direct the remake with Trevor Jackson confirmed to star as Youngblood Priest. In addition, Mudbound and Straight Outta Compton star Jason Mitchell has signed on to co-star as Eddie, along with Lex Scott Davis as Georgia, Andrea Londo as Cynthia, Jacob Ming-Trent (Showtime’s White Famous) as Fat Freddy, and Omar Chapparo as Adalberto.

Hip-hop superstar Future has come on board to produce with Joel Silver, while Steven R. Shore, son of the original film’s producer Sig Shore, will serve as an exec producer alongside Matthew Hirsch, Hal Sadoff and Aaron Ausch.

Alex Tse will pen the screenplay. The original blaxploitation crime drama, which was helmed by Gordon Parks Jr. and starred Ron O’Neal as Priest, followed African American cocaine dealer who tries to secure one more deal before getting out of the business.

Future will curate the soundtrack for the redo, following in the footsteps of legendary songwriter and musician Curtis Mayfield, who composed the original soundtrack, which went on to the a critical and commercial success. Separately, rapper 21 Savage is in talks to join the film in some capacity.

“When I went back and watched the original, I was struck by how relevant the themes are,” said Director X. “The pursuit of the American Dream is eternal – everyone’s always on the hustle, because you’ve got to be… and Superfly is about pulling off the ultimate hustle to get out of the game. Our goal is to make it modern – to make a movie where the style, the art direction, the camera movements are all part of what makes the movie Superfly. With this film, my goal is to honor the lineage of an iconic title that the community has loved for decades.”

He continued, “I want to honor it in a way that shows a new generation how black culture continues to be a catalyst for new trends in every area, from fashion to music. I’m also excited to be working with Future, both on the music and as a producer of the film – the original soundtrack is legendary, and that’s an inspiration for the artists that Future is working with to bring a singular modern musical vision to the film.”

Said Shore: “My father was very proud to have made a movie that meant so much to so many over the years, and for me, it’s gratifying to be continuing that legacy with this film. Director X has an incredible vision to bring Superfly, and Superfly style, to a whole new generation.”

