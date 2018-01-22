Sloppy drumroll, please. The nominations are out for the 38th annual Razzie Awards, and a familiar franchise leads the way. Transformers: The Last Knight earned an embarrassing nine noms to lead the 2017 field.

The Michael Bay-helmed pic starring Mark Wahlberg and a mess of vehicles that become warriors will battle it out for Worst Picture with Fifty Shades Darker — which was second with eight noms — Baywatch, The Emoji Movie and The Mummy.

“Winners” will be announced at the annual trophy show March 3, the day before the Oscars.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

WORST PICTURE 
Baywatch 
The Emoji Movie 
Fifty Shades Darker 
The Mummy 
Transformers: The Last Knight 

WORST ACTRESS 
Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker 
Jennifer Lawrence, mother!
Tyler Perry, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween 
Emma Watson, The Circle

WORST ACTOR 
Tom Cruise, The Mummy 
Johnny Depp, Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker 
Zac Efron, Baywatch 
Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR 
Javier Bardem, mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Russell Crowe, The Mummy 
Josh Duhamel, Transformers: The Last Knight 
Mel Gibson, Daddy’s Home 2 
Anthony Hopkins, Collide & Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 
Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker 
Sofia Boutella, The Mummy 
Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight 
Goldie Hawn, Snatched 
Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO 
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker 
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie 
Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 
Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL 
Baywatch 
Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween 
Fifty Shades Darker 
The Mummy 
Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST DIRECTOR 
Darren Aronofsky, mother!
Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight
James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker 
Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy
Anthony (Tony) Leonidis, The Emoji Movie 

WORST SCREENPLAY
Baywatch 
The Emoji Movie 
Fifty Shades Darker 
The Mummy 
Transformers: The Last Knight

 