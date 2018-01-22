Sloppy drumroll, please. The nominations are out for the 38th annual Razzie Awards, and a familiar franchise leads the way. Transformers: The Last Knight earned an embarrassing nine noms to lead the 2017 field.

The Michael Bay-helmed pic starring Mark Wahlberg and a mess of vehicles that become warriors will battle it out for Worst Picture with Fifty Shades Darker — which was second with eight noms — Baywatch, The Emoji Movie and The Mummy.

Check out the nominations video above.

“Winners” will be announced at the annual trophy show March 3, the day before the Oscars.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

WORST PICTURE

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence, mother!

Tyler Perry, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween

Emma Watson, The Circle

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise, The Mummy

Johnny Depp, Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron, Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem, mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe, The Mummy

Josh Duhamel, Transformers: The Last Knight

Mel Gibson, Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins, Collide & Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella, The Mummy

Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight

Goldie Hawn, Snatched

Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Baywatch

Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky, mother!

Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight

James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis, The Emoji Movie

WORST SCREENPLAY

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight