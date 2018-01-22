Sloppy drumroll, please. The nominations are out for the 38th annual Razzie Awards, and a familiar franchise leads the way. Transformers: The Last Knight earned an embarrassing nine noms to lead the 2017 field.
The Michael Bay-helmed pic starring Mark Wahlberg and a mess of vehicles that become warriors will battle it out for Worst Picture with Fifty Shades Darker — which was second with eight noms — Baywatch, The Emoji Movie and The Mummy.
Check out the nominations video above.
“Winners” will be announced at the annual trophy show March 3, the day before the Oscars.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
WORST PICTURE
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST ACTRESS
Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker
Jennifer Lawrence, mother!
Tyler Perry, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween
Emma Watson, The Circle
WORST ACTOR
Tom Cruise, The Mummy
Johnny Depp, Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker
Zac Efron, Baywatch
Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Javier Bardem, mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Russell Crowe, The Mummy
Josh Duhamel, Transformers: The Last Knight
Mel Gibson, Daddy’s Home 2
Anthony Hopkins, Collide & Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker
Sofia Boutella, The Mummy
Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight
Goldie Hawn, Snatched
Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie
Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Baywatch
Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST DIRECTOR
Darren Aronofsky, mother!
Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight
James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker
Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy
Anthony (Tony) Leonidis, The Emoji Movie
WORST SCREENPLAY
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight