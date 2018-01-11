TBS has slated an April premiere date for Tracy Morgan’s return to television in new comedy series The Last O.G. The series, starring Morgan and executive produced by Morgan and Jordan Peele, will air Tuesdays at 10:30 PM ET/PT beginning April 3. The date was announced Thursday as part of TBS’ presentation at the TCA winter press tour.

In The Last O.G., Morgan stars as Tray, an ex-con who’s shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from prison on good behavior after a 15-year stint. Returning to his newly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, he discovers that his former girlfriend Shay (Tiffany Haddish) has married an affable, successful white man (Ryan Gaul) who is helping raise the twins (Taylor Mosby & Dante Hoagland) Tray never knew existed. Wanting nothing more than to connect with his kids, but having neither the money to support them nor himself, Tray falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet while treading on unfamiliar territory.

The Last O.G. also stars Cedric the Entertainer as the head of the halfway house where Tray is staying, and Allen Maldonado as Tray’s cousin Bobby, who helps him adjust to life on the outside. Executive-producing with Morgan and Peele are Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, John Carcieri and Joel Zadak of Principato Young.

Guest stars scheduled to appear this season are Edi Patterson (Vice Principals), Chrissy Metz (This is Us), Malik Yoba (Designated Survivor), Joel Marsh Garland (Orange is the New Black), Heather Simms (As the World Turns), Wendy Makkena (NCIS) and Ray Anthony Thomas (The Hoop Life).